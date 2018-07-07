Show Us Your Trail Pics!

Do you have a favorite trail you like to walk with your friends, dogs, kids? Email us a pic! GoodDay@kmaxtv.com.

She Rocks The Trail

http://www.strykermunleygroup.com

Her Pretty Things

Local Collective

11 S Sacramento St.

Downtown Lodi

11 am to 5 pm

Hidden Breakfast & Spa

The Inn & Spa at Parkside

2116 6th Street

Sacramento

Paint & Sip Pizza Dance Party

Today

9 pm – 12 am

$40

Brickhouse Gallery and Art Complex

2837 36th Street, Sacramento

http://www.artsoulhealing.com

FINtastic Sharks: Monster Fish

Sierra College Natural History Museum

Sewell Hall

Saturday, July 7th (10am-12pm)

FREE FIRST SATURDAYS at the Natural History Museum

Open-house Science Workshop for kids

Ages 4 and Up!

Woodland’s Sunflower Weekend

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woodlands-sunflower-weekend-tickets-45443896919

https://events.yolocvb.net/event/woodlands_sunflower_weekend

10th Annual Downtown Blues & Brews Festival

Main Street in Downtown Vacaville

Saturday, July 7th (11am-9pm)

Admission is FREE

VIP tickets are $50

http://www.downtownvacaville.com/events/downtown-rockin-blues-music-festival/

Marlene the Plant Lady

@marlenetheplantlady

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Red, White Arts & Brews

Gold Country Fairgrounds & Event Center

1273 High Street

Auburn, CA 95603

Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM (PDT)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-white-arts-brews-tickets-45736491076

Big Trucks Summer

Tuesdays in July (July 10 – 31) 9:30 – 11am FREE

Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.Big Trucks Kid DrivingBig Trucks Electric

July 10 – Electric Line Trucks

July 17 – Pipescope and Vactor Trucks

Maidu Regional Park, 1550 Maidu Dr.

July 24 – Vactor and Dump Trucks

July 31 – Garbage Trucks