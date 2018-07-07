Show Us Your Trail Pics!
Do you have a favorite trail you like to walk with your friends, dogs, kids? Email us a pic! GoodDay@kmaxtv.com.
She Rocks The Trail
http://www.strykermunleygroup.com
Her Pretty Things
Local Collective
11 S Sacramento St.
Downtown Lodi
11 am to 5 pm
Hidden Breakfast & Spa
The Inn & Spa at Parkside
2116 6th Street
Sacramento
Paint & Sip Pizza Dance Party
Today
9 pm – 12 am
$40
Brickhouse Gallery and Art Complex
2837 36th Street, Sacramento
http://www.artsoulhealing.com
FINtastic Sharks: Monster Fish
Sierra College Natural History Museum
Sewell Hall
Saturday, July 7th (10am-12pm)
FREE FIRST SATURDAYS at the Natural History Museum
Open-house Science Workshop for kids
Ages 4 and Up!
Woodland’s Sunflower Weekend
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woodlands-sunflower-weekend-tickets-45443896919
https://events.yolocvb.net/event/woodlands_sunflower_weekend
10th Annual Downtown Blues & Brews Festival
Main Street in Downtown Vacaville
Saturday, July 7th (11am-9pm)
Admission is FREE
VIP tickets are $50
http://www.downtownvacaville.com/events/downtown-rockin-blues-music-festival/
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Red, White Arts & Brews
Gold Country Fairgrounds & Event Center
1273 High Street
Auburn, CA 95603
Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM (PDT)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-white-arts-brews-tickets-45736491076
Big Trucks Summer
Tuesdays in July (July 10 – 31) 9:30 – 11am FREE
Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.Big Trucks Kid DrivingBig Trucks Electric
July 10 – Electric Line Trucks
July 17 – Pipescope and Vactor Trucks
Maidu Regional Park, 1550 Maidu Dr.
July 24 – Vactor and Dump Trucks
July 31 – Garbage Trucks