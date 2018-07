Tuesday's Show Info. (7/3/18)

FDA Warns Of Accidental Overdosing Of DogsThe FDA has issued another warning about a dangerous drug for dogs.

List of Local County FairsHere is a list of County Fair dates

Monday's Show Info. (7/2/18)

Man Drowns After Saving Son From American RiverThe father of three from Vacaville, who couldn't swim, jumped into the American River to save his 8-year-old who slipped in from the shore.

CHP Provides More Information About Suspect Vehicle In Hwy. 65 CrashLaw enforcement officers now have a clearer picture of the SUV that reportedly contributed to a violent crash on Highway 65 in Placer County and sent one person to the hospital.

Why Are Flags At Half-Staff Today?Flags are flying at half-staff today in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Ken RudulphKen Rudulph is the co-host of “Good Day Sacramento.” Ken was born and raised in Sacramento and graduated from Cordova High School (go, Lancers!), then CSUS with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

2 Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted Near Northern California BeachAbout two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

Cody StarkSo they asked me to update my bio since it said my daughter was "recently born" (she is now driving). I didn't have a lot of time, so I just copied and pasted Oprah's official bio from oprah.com