WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Johnny Cueto will get another rehab start with the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, June 29.

The All-Star pitcher returned to the mound at Raley Field on Saturday, June 23. He pitched 3.2 innings for the River Cats and struck out four. He let up one hit.

Cueto went on the disabled list in late April with a sprained right elbow.

The River Cats open a five-game homestand on Friday at 7:05 pm against the Fresno Grizzlies. Friday is Equality Night, which is “a uniting of sports fans and the LGBTQ community as fans will celebrate acceptance and inclusion in support of Equality during this family-friendly community event.” The team will also be wearing its orange Sactown jerseys and have fireworks after the game.

Fireworks will also take place after Saturday’s 7:05 pm game.

Kids can run the bases before Sunday’s 1:05 pm game.

The River Cats homestand continues Monday and Tuesday at 7:05 pm. The team will wear patriotic jerseys on Tuesday for Independence Day and there will be a special fireworks show at the end of the game.

