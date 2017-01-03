Mythbusters

Manly Minute: Long Distance LoveIn today's Manly Minute, Ken has five rules for long distance love.

Musical ChildCambi is meeting the child that can play multiple instruments, and he’s not even 2 years old!

Truck Tracker Pt. 3Toots needs your ideas for upcoming shows.

Fruitcake Toss Pt. 2If you received a fruit cake this Christmas then today is your opportunity to toss it!

9:30 AM News and Weather UpdatesGood Day has your latest news and weather updates.

New Laws in 2017 Pt. 2We’re playing Traffic Trivia to test our knowledge about the new traffic laws.