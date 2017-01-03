Mythbusters
We’re chatting with Kyle Hill, the new host of “Mythbusters: The Search.”
Program: Good Day
Categories: Good Day

More Latest Videos

Manly Minute: Long Distance LoveIn today's Manly Minute, Ken has five rules for long distance love.
Musical ChildCambi is meeting the child that can play multiple instruments, and he’s not even 2 years old!
Truck Tracker Pt. 3Toots needs your ideas for upcoming shows.
Fruitcake Toss Pt. 2If you received a fruit cake this Christmas then today is your opportunity to toss it!
9:30 AM News and Weather UpdatesGood Day has your latest news and weather updates.
New Laws in 2017 Pt. 2We’re playing Traffic Trivia to test our knowledge about the new traffic laws.

More Videos

Listen Live