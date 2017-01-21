Olive Garden Healthy Eating Pt. 2 Culinary Manager Tonya Orr joins is finishing up some delicious meals from Olive Garden.

Women's March Pt. 3Nha is talking to more supporters about their big march.

3D Printed BicycleWe’re Facetiming with the designers of the world’s first-ever fully functional digitally manufactured bicycle.

Toy, Game, and Pop Culture Expo Pt. 2Wendy is learning more about the big Toy, Game, and Pop Culture Expo.

Hot Headlines: Ariana Look-AlikeMelissa has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

10:30 AM News and Weather UpdatesGood Day has your latest news and weather updates.

The Coaching FactoryCEO & Principal Consultant Chelsea C. Hayes is here to tell us more about “The Coaching Factory!”

Women's March Pt .2Nha is talking to supporters about the Women’s March in Sacramento.

Toy, Game, and Pop Culture ExpoWendy is at Great Escape Games for a huge toy and gamer expo!

Olive Garden Healthy EatingOlive Garden Culinary Manager Tonya Orr joins us in studio to make us their newest low-calorie dish!

10:00 AM News and Weather UpdatesYour latest news and weather updates from Good Day Sacramento.

Women's MarchNha is at the Women’s March on Sacramento where people are standing up for women’s rights and human rights.