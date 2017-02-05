V-Day Baking Hacks The founder of Miss Jones Baking Co. is here to show us some delicious treats!

Super Bowl Trivia Pt. 3Deuce is hosting one more round of football trivia!

Breaking Down the Big Game Pt. 2The two former pro football players are challenging each other in a big game of paper football.

Big Game Rib Cook Off Pt. 2These folks in Citrus Heights are cooking alligator for the big game.

Hot Headlines: Lada Gaga is Game ReadyCambi has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

10:30 AM News and Weather UpdatesGood Day has your latest news and weather updates.

Super Bowl Trivia Pt. 2Deuce is giving some fans a second round of football trivia at Firestone!

Breaking Down the Big GameCody's getting commentary and insight from two former pro football players who live here in Northern California!

Superbowl TriviaDeuce is putting some football fans' knowledge to the test with some sports trivia!

Dos CoyotesWe're all enjoying the delicious chips and dip from Dos Coyotes!

Super Bowl Party Pt. 2Heather is checking out this big party where NorCal Patriot fans are ready to watch their team play!

Tech ReclinersLa-Z-Boy has provided us the perfect recliners for watching the big game!