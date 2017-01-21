Show Info.

This morning we're checking out the International Sportsmen's Expo. This is the 30th year in Sacramento with more than 600 exhibiting companies offering gear...it's a massive sale of sportfishing boats...expertise and travel adventures.
Monster Jam is where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds. And this weekend, the most action-packed live event on four wheels is rolling through Sacramento.
It's the ultimate relaxation center! Deuce mason is checking out a new urban bathhouse in Sacramento!

Olive Garden Healthy Eating Pt. 2Culinary Manager Tonya Orr joins is finishing up some delicious meals from Olive Garden.
Women's March Pt. 3Nha is talking to more supporters about their big march.
3D Printed BicycleWe’re Facetiming with the designers of the world’s first-ever fully functional digitally manufactured bicycle.
Toy, Game, and Pop Culture Expo Pt. 2Wendy is learning more about the big Toy, Game, and Pop Culture Expo.
Hot Headlines: Ariana Look-AlikeMelissa has the latest news on Hot Headlines.
10:30 AM News and Weather UpdatesGood Day has your latest news and weather updates.
The Coaching FactoryCEO & Principal Consultant Chelsea C. Hayes is here to tell us more about “The Coaching Factory!”
Women's March Pt .2Nha is talking to supporters about the Women’s March in Sacramento.
Toy, Game, and Pop Culture ExpoWendy is at Great Escape Games for a huge toy and gamer expo!
Olive Garden Healthy EatingOlive Garden Culinary Manager Tonya Orr joins us in studio to make us their newest low-calorie dish!
10:00 AM News and Weather UpdatesYour latest news and weather updates from Good Day Sacramento.
Women's MarchNha is at the Women’s March on Sacramento where people are standing up for women’s rights and human rights.

