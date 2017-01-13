Why Does My Dog?Aly Delacoeur is here told us about animal behavior and how we can understand our dogs better.

The Plant LadyThe Plant Lady was on the day this morning, taking our viewers' plant questions.

Show Info. - 1/16/17A local sweet shop is giving back to its fellow small businesses. Mrs. Kay's Sweet Treats is opening its doors to area businesses looking for a storefront to sell. Each month they'll feature new area talent. This morning Good Day is live to see who's first up and why MKST decided to partner up this year.

Show Info. - 1/15/17Oftentimes when people start a diet they immediately go the route of eliminating types of food, but one restaurant chain has taken a different route and come out with a smaller portion sized pita sandwich. Pita Pit has just introduced new smaller pitas for those that are looking for smaller portions in the new year.

Show Info. - 1/14/17

5 A.M. Club MemberMeet today's 5 A.M. Club Member of the day!

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons Men Get JealousThere are few emotions harder to control than jealousy. Anger can be controlled, sadness will wash away, and happiness can be ended swiftly with a single misstep. Jealousy, though, is trickier.

Interview: Kate HudsonActress Kate Hudson is giving us some tips on how to stay fit and keep our resolutions throughout the year.