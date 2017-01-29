Show Info.

Show Info. - 1/29/17The new Placer County Pentathlon is joining with Davis Pentathlon to form the Northern California Pentathlon Circuit. We'll tell you about that and more today on Good Day!
Show Info. - 1/28/17Roses are red, violets are blue.... This morning Cody and Mel are checking out the new luxury floral box that will be -perfect for Valentine's Day!!
Show Info. - 1/27/17
Show Info. - 1/26/17Our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge is here with attorney Dan Ballard to discuss what this means for your expectation of privacy when you have your computer repaired.

Latest Video

2017 Food Trend Predictions Pt. 2Chef Ethan Speizer is showing us some hot food trends for 2017.
Antique Bottle Auction PreviewNha is at the American Bottle Auctions to get a preview of the event.
Quinceañeras Expo 2017Kevin is at the McClellan Conference Center to find out how people can throw the best Quinceañera!
Hot Headlines: Beckham WeddingDeuce has the latest news on Hot Headlines.
10:30 AM News and Weather UpdatesGood Day has your latest news and weather updates.
The Plant Lady Pt 6Marlene has facts vs myths about garden hacks.
Placer County Pentathlon Pt. 2We’re learning about all the different activities at the Placer County Pentathlon.
Eleven the MovieWe’re meeting director and producer George Retelas and others to find out more about this amazing film.
10:00 AM News and Weather UpdatesYour latest news and weather updates from Good Day Sacramento.
2017 Food Trend PredictionsChef Ethan Speizer joins us in studio to show us some food predictions of 2017!
The Plant Lady Pt 5Marlene is back with some more tips for growing plants!
Placer County PentathlonThe Placer County Pentathlon is in full swing this morning in Rocklin!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live