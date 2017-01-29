2017 Food Trend Predictions Pt. 2 Chef Ethan Speizer is showing us some hot food trends for 2017.

Antique Bottle Auction PreviewNha is at the American Bottle Auctions to get a preview of the event.

Quinceañeras Expo 2017Kevin is at the McClellan Conference Center to find out how people can throw the best Quinceañera!

Hot Headlines: Beckham WeddingDeuce has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

10:30 AM News and Weather UpdatesGood Day has your latest news and weather updates.

The Plant Lady Pt 6Marlene has facts vs myths about garden hacks.

Placer County Pentathlon Pt. 2We’re learning about all the different activities at the Placer County Pentathlon.

Eleven the MovieWe’re meeting director and producer George Retelas and others to find out more about this amazing film.

10:00 AM News and Weather UpdatesYour latest news and weather updates from Good Day Sacramento.

2017 Food Trend PredictionsChef Ethan Speizer joins us in studio to show us some food predictions of 2017!

The Plant Lady Pt 5Marlene is back with some more tips for growing plants!

Placer County PentathlonThe Placer County Pentathlon is in full swing this morning in Rocklin!