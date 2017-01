Show Info. - 1/9/17Most of us are great at putting on a bit of winter weight, but what happens when muscle is the kind of weight you're after? Ken shows us five things you should know about building muscle.

Show Info. - 1/7/16This morning we're meeting one young teenager whose birthday wish is to host a Masquerade Ball that help's others.

Manly Minute: Keep This in Your CarWhen I was growing up, I noticed that my dad kept his car well-stocked with supplies. A lot of the equipment was for his job busting poachers as a game warden, but most of the things were for emergency situations.

New Year/New Album From Jessica MaloneJessica Malone is a Northern Californian with a unique songwriting style and a powerful soothing voice.

Singer, Songwriter & Musician Dinorah

Daily List: Subtle Diet TweaksLooking to change your eating habits? Start small and work up! On the Daily List this morning, three subtle diet tweaks to make in the New Year!

5 A.M. Club Member: Steve & Shally PeralesSteve & Shally Perales, you are our 5 A.M. Club Members of the day!

M&M ChallengeWouldn’t bowling be more fun if you could throw the ball?! Since bowling balls are too heavy, why not use a football! One of Northern California’s newest games FOWLING is a touchdown strike in Roseville!