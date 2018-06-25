CAPITOLA (CBS SF) — About two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

The latest sightings were in Capitola Saturday and Sunday at New Brighton State Beach.

“Holy cow that looks like a big fish,” a kayaker is heard saying in a video clip that showed one of the sharks.

Giancarlo Thomae, the kayaker who shot the videos during the weekend, estimated the sharks were up to 14 feet long and Numbered around two dozen. He said everyone stayed calm and no one was hurt.

Last weekend, Thomaea took photos of a great white that washed ashore dead at the Seascape resort in Aptos last weekend. A shark warning was posted at beaches in the area during the past week after additional shark sightings.