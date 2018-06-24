Teen Reported Missing In Calaveras CountySheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Calaveras County.

Video: Priest Slaps Baby Across The Face In The Middle Of BaptismA shocking video of a priest slapping a child during his baptism has sparked controversy.

Sunday's Show Info. (6/24/18)

Chris Pratt Wears Solano Sheriff Beanie To Super BowlThe Solano County Sheriff's Office got some celebrity love at the Super Bowl.

Yellowstone Geyser Activity Increases Sparking Conversation Of Supervolcano Eruption ChancesA historically dormant geyser in Yellowstone National Park has been anything but dormant recently -- and visitors can't get enough of the water show. It has also sparked conversation about whether a super-eruption could soon be expected in the region.

PG&E Expects To Pay At Least $2.5 Billion For Northern California WildfiresUtility giant Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation announced Thursday it was taking a $2.5 billion pre-tax charge against quarterly earnings for its possible role in the devastating Northern California wildfires.

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

Ken RudulphKen Rudulph is the co-host of “Good Day Sacramento.” Ken was born and raised in Sacramento and graduated from Cordova High School (go, Lancers!), then CSUS with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Baby Moose 'Adopts' Family And Their DogA week-old baby moose abandoned by its mother is warming hearts on social media after she "adopted" a new family that stepped in to help.

Parents, Fans Brawl During Youth Softball TournamentVideo shows a brawl that broke out between parents and fans of two North Carolina girls softball teams at a Tennessee park.