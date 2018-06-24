Dishin’ With Tina
Alamar Marina, Restaurant & Bar
5999 Garden Highway
Sacramento
916.922.0200

Topgolf
1700 Freedom Way
Roseville
(916) 200-1002

Swimming Safety for Kids
Life Time Athletic
1435 E Roseville Pkwy., Roseville
916.72.000
https://www.lifetime.life/life-time-locations/ca-roseville.html

Special Olympics Summer Games
The Pavilion at ARC
‎232 ARC, 1 Shields Avenue, Davis
Sunday, June 24th

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Track & Field at Toomey & Howard St. Fields

8a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bocce at A St. Field

8:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tennis at Welch Tennis Center

9a.m. – 2 p.m.
Swimming at Schaal Aquatic Center

Latest Soccer Gear
Extreme Soccer and Rugby

535 Fulton Ave, Sacramento
(916) 973-1751

928 Pleasant Grove Blvd #150 Roseville
(916) 773-4625

Chix Cabinets Direct
1000 Melody Ln., #117, Roseville
916.337.4272
http://www.chixcabinets.com/

Pre-Fair Horse Event
http://stancofair.com/

Mats + Mimosas – Pilates Brunch Club
Today: 9:30am – 12:30pm
Redwood Cafe, Modesto
Next Dates: July 22nd & Aug. 19th
http://studiovpilates.com/

11th Annual Custom Car Show
Today: 9am – 3pm
Modesto Elks Lodge, Modesto
https://www.elks.org/lodges/lodgefacilities.cfm?lodgenumber=1282

Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Summer Beauty
http://www.ginascheibermakeup.com
ginascheibermakeup@gmail.com

Listen Live