SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Red Cross announced Sunday that evacuation centers for fires burning in Shasta and Tehama Counties are open for people evacuating.

Evacuees from the Creek Fire in Shasta County can go to West Valley High School at 3805 Happy Valley Road, Cottonwood.

The Creek fire is west of Redding off Clear Creek and American roads. It’s grown to 1,000 acres and is 20 percent contained.

For those evacuating due to the Stoll and Lane fires in Tehama County, a center is open at the Red Bluff Community/Senior Center, 1500 S Jackson Street.

Red Cross volunteers are providing mental health services, shelter, food, and health services for people needed.

The Lane Fire is 3,000 acres and 5 percent contained. The Stoll Fire is 500 acres and 40 percent contained.