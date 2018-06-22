OMAHA, NE - MARCH 25: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Duke Blue Devils looks to passes the ball against Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men\'s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at CenturyLink Center on March 25, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The newest member of the Sacramento Kings, Marvin Bagley III, will hang out with fans Friday night at Concerts in the Park in Downtown Sacramento.

Bagley was the number 2 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The Power Forward from Duke was a 2018 Consensus All-American after averaging 21 points in 33 games.

Fans are encouraged to wear purple to Concerts in the Park- which begins at 5 pm in Cesar Chavez Plaza. Bagley is expected to join the party at 6:15 pm.