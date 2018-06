WILLITS (CBS13) – An 18-month-old baby has died in a hot car in Northern California, officials say.

The incident happened on Thursday.

According to KidsAndCars.org, a toddler was left alone by his mom in a car. Temperatures reached a high of 95 degrees that day.

Officials say California has had 56 child hot car deaths since 1990, ranking it as third-most of all states.

So far, there have been 17 confirmed child heatstroke deaths across the country this year.