SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New moms and their partners will now get a special meal after giving birth at UC Davis Medical Center.

The hospital introduced “Mommy Meals” for new families. The main dinner course features 3 menu items: braised short ribs, California chicken, and a teriyaki vegetable tofu bowl. The culinary team also brings a bottle of sparkling cider and champagne flutes so the moms and partners can toast the new arrival.

Mommy Meals is the creation of UC Davis Health chef Jet Aguirre. He came up with the idea after his wife gave birth. The chef worked with the nursing staff and culinary team to create the meals.

The program is just being offered at UC Davis Medical Center.