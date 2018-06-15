SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – He may have last played in the NBA more than five years ago, but a former Sacramento Kings player is looking more swole than ever.
Mike Bibby is only 40 years old. He’s currently coaching high school ball at his alma mater in Arizona.
Thursday night, the Sacramento Kings posted a new picture of Bibby with the caption “On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby.”
It didn’t take long for people to notice Bibby’s change in physique.
Even Dwyane Wade, who infamously chucked Bibby’s loose shoe into the stands during the 2012 NBA Playoffs, cracked a joke.
Bibby played for the Kings from 2001-2008. His final year in the NBA was 2012 with the New York Knicks.