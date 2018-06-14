SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ellen DeGeneres is moving from daytime to evenings. The comedienne is going on a comedy tour called “An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres” this summer.

According to the Ticketmaster site, DeGeneres has only announced 8 show dates in 3 cities.

August 10- Balboa Theatre, San Diego

August 11- Balboa Theatre, San Diego

August 12- Balboa Theatre, San Diego

August 15- Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco

August 16- Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco

August 17- Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco

August 22- Benaroya Hall, Seattle

August 23- Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Fans need to pre-register with Ticketmaster by June 17 at 10 pm (PT). Those who pre-register will get an email Monday, June 18 confirming whether Ticketmaster verified you and whether you’ve been selected to participate in the pre-sale. Those who are verified and selected will get a text the morning of the pre-sale, Tuesday, June 19, that will include your personal access code. Those who do have the opportunity to buy tickets will be limited to four tickets.

This is DeGeneres’ first tour in 15 years.