RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A retiring principal in Rancho Cordova is giving a life-changing gift to a deserving family.

The principal at Cordova Gardens Elementary School noticed one of her students walked miles to school every day with her grandmother, rain or shine, so she decided to donate her car to help make their road to an education a little more smooth.

“It’s difficult when you’re on foot,” said grandmother Lorraine Testut.

With each step, there’s a lesson.

“I don’t care how little you are, I don’t care how big you are. You still have to get up and go to work and get up and go to school,” said Testut.

Every day, the 61-year-old walks her 7-year-old granddaughter, Dottie six miles to and from school at Cordova Gardens Elementary, be it in the pouring rain or the extreme heat. The little girl is never absent and is always on time. The family doesn’t have a car and last year they lost their apartment, forcing them to move farther from the school.

“It is so amazing to see that Lorraine values education so much and it’s so important for her that she has done that for her granddaughter,” said Principal Karen Redfield.

Redfield quickly took notice and quickly made up her mind. Retiring in a few days and moving out of state, she decided to leave the ladies a parting gift; her car.

Testut now refers to Redfield as her angel and said, “I didn’t expect anything like this to happen.”

Redfield said, “I hope that it makes life easier for Lorraine. She has worked so, so hard. I hope mostly that Dottie always remembers Lorraine’s dedication to her.”

An undying dedication to education. The grandmother and granddaughter will continue their trek toward a bright future, now just a little easier to get there.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Testut.

Redfield plans to officially transfer the car over to the family at the end of July.