HAMILTON, Bermuda (CBS13) – A dad is receiving praise for rushing to his 2-year-old daughter’s side to help her overcome stage fright.

Amateur video shows Marc Daniels of Hamilton Bermuda dancing alongside his two-year-old ballerina daughter, Isabel. It happened at a rehearsal for an upcoming performance. When Marc noticed Isabel was crying and scared, he tried all that he could do to soothe her from the wings, he said. But when none of that worked, he came on stage, did the dance moves with her, and held her hand, according to WAPT-TV.

And that’s not all — he did it while holding another baby. Nice moves, dad!

Marc’s wife, Kim, went on Facebook to call Marc the “best daddy ever”.

Proof the show must go on!