Police Identify X Street Road Rage SuspectPolice have identified the man allegedly behind a road rage incident on a busy Sacramento street Monday.

Fire Department Issues Warning About Kids Getting Burned By Garden Hoses Left In The SunLas Vegas emergency officials are warning parents about a summertime risk to children in hot climates.

At-Risk Man Reported Missing Out Of Stockton In May Remains At LargePolice in Stockton are asking for additional help from the public to find a man who went missing at the end of May and still hasn't surfaced.

WATCH: Man Rams Car, Jumps On It In Bizarre Road Rage IncidentThe suspect continued ramming the SUV, then he jumped on top and began attacking the CR-V with his hands and feet.

Woman Catches Foul Ball At MLB Game In Cup Of Beer, Proceeds To Chug It

Woman Arrested, Faces Hate Crime Charge For Davis Mosque VandalismAuthorities have made an arrest in the case of hateful vandalism of a Davis mosque.

AMBER Alert: Infant Abducted By Registered Sex OffenderAn Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

Baby Named After Sacramento Firefighter Who Helped Deliver HerA Sacramento Firefighter/Paramedic helped deliver a baby girl and her parents decided to thank him by giving their child his name.

Governor Brown Declares June "LGBT Pride Month"Governor Jerry Brown officially declared June LGBT Pride Month.