SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pedal-pushing booze cruise is set to dive into the Sacramento River, combining boating, biking and brews.

After the success of its street attraction offering pedal bars, Sac Brew Bike decided to test the waters with a Sac Brew Boat.

From the streets to the water, Sac Brew Bike plans to make a splash this summer bringing its pedal bar concept aboard a brand new brew boat.

“We want to try something new. We want to try something a little more fun,” said Sac Bike Brew owner Chris Ferren-Cirino, “It’s really to get people in the river, get them downtown.”

It’s an aquatic party that’s part boat, part bike, and part bar. Constructed by Cascade Cycleboats, the 15-seater will set sail the Sacramento River in July. Just like the brew bike, the brew boat is BYOB, with only beer, wine and cider allowed and in limited portions.

Sacramento resident Jennifer Carpenter said, “I would have some minor concerns about people drinking on the river.”

“I think it will be just one more really fun attraction that brings everybody to the waterfront and you can’t have too many cool things going on here,” said Katy Baker.

Baker works at the Delta King in Old Town Sacramento and welcomes more boating business.

“You know, when they get done with the brewing and biking then they can come and visit us and have dinner,” said Baker.

Plan to pedal your way through the 90-minute booze cruise, but if you get tired, don’t worry.

“There is a little 10-horsepower motor which is powered by big solar panels on the roof which are really awesome,” said Ferren-Cirino.

As for taking a quick dip in the water, Ferren-Cirino says that will be up to the Coast Guard and his insurance company.

“We’re hoping it just takes off like the bikes did.”

The Sac Brew Boat will cost $35 per person on the weekends and $30 during the week. Five tours will run each day from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Passengers will be picked up at a site in Downtown Sacramento and will travel the Sacramento River up to the American River Confluence and back. Each tour will have a captain and cold water on board.