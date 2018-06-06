RUSSELLVILLE, AR (CBS Local) – Police and firefighters are used to getting calls for help. First responders in Arkansas made a different kind of rescue recently when they saved an autistic teen’s birthday party after his friends didn’t show up.

15-year-old Bradley Butler regularly helps his father in their shop in Russellville and decided to celebrate his birthday at the arcade next door. The Butlers reportedly sent out dozens of invitations two weeks before the big day. “We had about 30 people R.S.V.P but only three people showed; two of Bradley’s friends and one adult,” his father Ben Butler said, via KOLR.

That’s when Mr. Butler made a call to a friend in the hopes of salvaging his son’s party. “He called me and told me what was going on with Bradley’s birthday party,” Sgt. Mark Frost of the Russellville Police Dept. said.

Sgt. Frost answered the call for help and brought some backup with him. “Next thing I knew we had about 8 officers, 7 patrol cars, the Russellville Fire Department,” Bradley’s dad said.

“We were proud that we were able to make this party a little bit brighter for the birthday boy,” Russellville police wrote in a Facebook post from the party. “Kids birthdays are probably their most important day other than Christmas, and they need to celebrate with people,” Sgt. Frost added.

Bradley says the people who didn’t show up missed a great party. The teen added that he was happy his closest friends were there and that was all he needed.