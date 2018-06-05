AMBER Alert: Infant Abducted By Registered Sex OffenderAn Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

Baby Named After Sacramento Firefighter Who Helped Deliver HerA Sacramento Firefighter/Paramedic helped deliver a baby girl and her parents decided to thank him by giving their child his name.

Victim Speaks Out After Being Repeated Rammed By Moving TruckThe victim who was injured after being rammed repeatedly by a U-Haul truck Saturday is speaking about his terrifying ordeal.

Baker Who Refused To Make Same-Sex Wedding Cake Wins Supreme Court CaseThe Supreme Court ruled narrowly Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

11-Year-Old Boy And 39 Cats Found In Back Of Moving Truck In 102-Degree HeatA Modesto mom was arrested for leaving her 11-year-old son and 39 cats in the back of a moving truck in 100 degree heat.

U-Haul Driver Taken Into Custody After Ramming Car RepeatedlyNeighbors come to the rescue of man caught in a domestic dispute turned violent in North Highlands Saturday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirms a suspect driving a U-Haul truck started repeatedly ramming a smaller car while a man was inside.

Sacramento Adopting Electronic License Plate Technology For City VehiclesWe'll be seeing a lot more of the newly released electronic license plates on the road. The city of Sacramento will be installing the new devices on city vehicles.

Emojis Are So Last Year- Get Ready For A MemojiYou’re not limited to being a robot or a poop emoji anymore — now Apple lets you make your own Animoji, calling it “Memoji.”

6-Year-Old Loses Teddy Bear With Dad's Voice In AirportA young girl is searching for a beloved teddy bear she lost Sunday at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, a keepsake with an extra special meaning.

Monday's Show Info. (6/4/18)