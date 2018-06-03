Police: Man Shoots Neighbor And Himself In Fight Over Dog PoopThree people are in the hospital after a dispute over dog poop turned into a violent shootout and standoff with police.

Bill To Extend Last Call Until 4 am Passes California SenateThe California State Senate passed a bill to extend last call until 4 am

Cracker Barrel Delays Sacramento Opening Until Mid-AugustThe first Cracker Barrel in Sacramento will not open until mid-August.

Saturday's Show Info. (6/2/18)

California Adds Oklahoma To List Of Prohibited State-Funded TravelCalifornia won't pay for travel to Oklahoma starting June 22, 2018.

Search On For At-Risk Missing Sacramento Girl, 13Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

'Holy Grail' Blood Test May Detect Cancer Before Tumors FormA new type of blood screening is being called the "holy grail of cancer research" by scientists who say the test can detect the disease before tumors even form in the body.

Georgia Couple Loses Custody Of Son After Giving Him Marijuana To Treat SeizuresA Georgia couple who says they gave their son marijuana to treat his seizures, is fighting to regain custody of him.

CHP: 2 People Killed In Crash Near Walnut GroveAt least two people are dead after a crash in rural south Sacramento County Tuesday morning.

El Monterey Breakfast Burritos RecalledRuiz Food Products is recalling approximately 50,706 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.