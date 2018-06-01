SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The first Cracker Barrel in Sacramento will not open until mid-August due to weather delays. The Arden Arcade restaurant was supposed to open in mid-June.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson sent CBS13 a statement: “We’ve experienced some construction delays due to weather and now anticipate opening in mid-August. We look forward to delivering our mission of “Pleasing People” to the Sacramento community when we open our doors in a few short months.”

Cracker Barrel started hiring for more than 200 part- and full-time jobs in May. A search of the website shows the location is still hiring cooks. Interested candidates can apply at Cracker Barrel’s website: http://CrackerBarrel.com/careers.

The restaurant, located at 1000 Howe Avenue, replaces the New Canton Buffet, which closed in late 2017.

Cracker Barrel is known for its memorabilia and Americana décor that reflects the culture of its surroundings.