SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some Vote Centers open Saturday in Sacramento County as part of the county’s participation in the Voter’s Choice Act.

Voters in the county can turn in their ballots at the Vote Centers starting May 26 through Primary Day June 5, 2018.

18 Vote Centers will open May 26. An additional 70 open June 2.

LIST OF SACRAMENTO COUNTY VOTE CENTERS

All registered voters in Sacramento County were sent a mail-in ballot as part of the Voter’s Choice Act. Those wanting to use the Vote Centers can bring that mail-in ballot, or vote in-person, or receive a replacement ballot. The Vote Centers also have voting machines, voting materials printed in multiple languages, and a place to update a person’s voter registration.

Starting 10 days before the Election and up until the Friday before Election Day, counties are required to open one Vote Center for every 50,000 registered voters. On Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Election Day (Tuesday,) one Vote Center is required for every 10,000 registered voters.

Sacramento is one of five California counties adopting the Voter’s Choice Act in 2018. The other four area Nevada, Napa, Madera, and San Mateo.

