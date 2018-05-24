Incident On Amtrak Train Leaves 22-Year-Old In ComaAn Oregon college student is left severely injured after riding an Amtrak train that made a stop in Truckee.

Patton Oswalt Coming to Citrus Heights to Discuss the Golden State KillerMichelle McNamara died before her book on the Golden State Killer got published- and before law enforcement arrested Joseph James DeAngelo and charged him with several of the crimes.

Sleeping In On The Weekends Can Help You Live Longer, Study FindsA new study suggests that sleeping in on your days off can offset a lack of sleep during the work week.

Police: Man, 21, Possibly Kidnapped After Home Invasion Robbery In DavisPolice in Davis are investigating a robbery that ended in a possible kidnapping.

Hiker Falls To His Death From Half Dome In Yosemite National ParkA Yosemite National Park visitor has fallen to their death while hiking the cables section on Half Dome.

Man Defending Hawaii Home From Volcano Hit By Flaming Lava Bomb"You might want to step back," said Darryl Clinton as yet another explosion boomed nearby.

Marianne McClaryMarianne McClary is the co-anchor of “Good Day Sacramento”, the valley’s top-rated morning news and information program, which has been on the air since 1995.

FDA Warns Teething Medicines Unsafe, Wants Them Off ShelvesFederal health officials warned parents Wednesday about the dangers of teething remedies that contain a popular numbing ingredient and asked manufacturers to stop selling their products intended for babies and toddlers.

Woman Sues Claiming Rental Home Used For Pornography ShootThe lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.