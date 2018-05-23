SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Construction on the Tower Bridge starts Monday, May 28 and will last until mid-July. The Tower Bridge will completely close for a number of days during the construction project.

Caltrans will inspect and replace parts of the lifting mechanism of the Tower Bridge- which connects Old Sacramento to West Sacramento.

One lane will close in each direction during the day (9 am-4 pm):

May 28-July 17

July 20-July 22

July 24-July 27

The Tower Bridge will completely close during the day (9 am-4 pm):

July 18-July 19

July 23

The Tower Bridge will completely close at night:

June 11-June 15 (11:30 pm-6 am)

June 30-July 1 (11:30 pm-6:30 am)

During full closures drivers will be detoured to US 50. Pedestrians will be detoured to the I Street Bridge.

The Tower Bridge opened in 1935. It is 737 feet long.