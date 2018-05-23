ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with \"Paint the Night,\" the first all-LED parade at the resort; \"Disneyland Forever,\" a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of \"World of Color\" that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM (CNET) – Soon Star Wars fans won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to hang out with their favorite Jedi Masters, Wookiees, droids and other intergalactic creatures.

Disney announced on Tuesday that its highly-anticipated theme park attraction — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — will open 2019 at Disneyland Resort and Walt DisneyWorld Resort.

“While we are still hard at work creating our largest single-themed land expansions ever, I have some exciting news to share today,” the official Disney Parks Blogposted on Tuesday.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, when guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars stories.”

In a video posted by Disney on Tuesday, fans can see a sneak peek of what the park will look like, along with a few TIE fighters doing a flyby.

Here’s hoping more glimpses inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are on the way.