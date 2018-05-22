SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings landed a player on the NBA All-Rookie team but it’s not who many predicted.

Bogdan Bogdanovic earned All-Rookie Second Team honors. De’Aaron Fox was left off the team.

First Team:

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Lauri Markkanen, Chicago

Second Team:

Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas

Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

John Collins, Atlanta

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento

Josh Jackson, Phoenix

Bogdanovic was drafted in the 1st round of the 2014 draft (27th overall) by the Phoenix Suns. He was traded to the Kings in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played in the EuroBasket League in 2016 and earned First Team and Player of the Year honors.

During his rookie season he played 78 games and averaged 11.8 points.

Bogdanovic is 6’6″.