SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Eight Sacramento-area museums are offering free admission for the summer to military members and their families.

The program is called Blue Star Museums and is a collaboration between the Department of Defense, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Blue Star Families.

More than 2,000 museums nationwide participate. Locally, 8 museums will take part in Blue Star Museums from May 26-September 3: Aerospace Museum of California, California Automobile Museum, California Museum, Crocker Art Museum, Fairytale Town, Powerhouse Science Center, Community Memorial Museum of Sutter County, and the Sacramento History Museum.

In order to take advantage of free museum admission you must be a bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card, or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard), National Guard and Reserve members and up to five immediate family members.

Make sure to check the museum’s operating schedule before planning a visit.