Friday's Show Info. (5/18/18)

Best Places To Pick Summer Fruit In SacramentoIt is that time of year again to fix salads daily and use the freshest fruits and vegetables available. To do that you may want to take the family on a u-pick date. A u-pick date would be a time where you all go out to one of the local farms and “u-pick” the fruits and vegetables that you want to take home and place on your dinner table. Set aside a day in the near future where you and the family can spend some quality time getting back to your roots and picking fruit and vegetables for your table salads.

Hidden Camera Found In Booth At Folsom Tanning SalonA woman says during a tanning session at Folsom Sun Club, she noticed something that looked like a phone charger. It was something much creepier.

Man, 21, Dead After Shooting At Modesto Movie Theater Parking LotOfficers are investigating a late-night shooting in a movie theater parking lot that left a man dead.

The 4: Season 1 'Arrow' VillainsOne of the most exciting moments in any Arrow episode is when Oliver Queen gets dressed up as Green Arrow and begins his “speech” to the bad guy: “Malcolm Merlyn, you have failed this city!” The first season of Arrow had a lot of great villains and, now that the next season is almost here, I picked my top 4 villains from season 1!

Thursday's Show Info. (5/17/18)

Most Popular Baby Names In California In 2017: Emma and NoahNoah and Emma were the most popular baby names in California in 2017.

California Collects $60.9 Million In Taxes In 3 Months From Marijuana Users, GrowersLegal recreational marijuana sales netted the state of California $60.9 million in tax revenue in the first three months of 2018, according to the state’s tax agency.

Father Of 10 Accused Of Torturing Kids Could Face Additional ChargesWhen police searched the Northern California home of Ina Rogers and Jonathan Allen and their 10 children, they said they found disgusting conditions.

Starbucks Serves Latino Customer Coffee With ‘Beaner’ Written On The SideNearly two weeks ahead of their day of nationwide racial bias training, coffee chain Starbucks is facing new accusations of racism after a Latino customer discovered a racial slur written on his coffee order.