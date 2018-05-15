FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Nine additional felony charges have been filed against a Fairfield mother of 10 children, ages 4 months to 12 years, after they were rescued from living in squalor inside of their home

Authorities also say some of the children were allegedly tortured by their father.

Police say they uncovered the alleged abuse after responding to a report of a missing child March 31. The abuse was revealed in interviews with the children over the past six weeks.

When police located the 12-year-old and responded to the child’s home, officers said they conducted a search for other children at the residence. They found another nine children, “rescued from horrible living conditions,” according to a Fairfield police press release. The children were “living in squalor and unsafe conditions,” police say.

Police added that officers found spoiled food on the floor and animal and human feces at the house. Hurlbut said some areas of the home were impassable.

Fairfield police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said the children taken from the home had puncture wounds, burns, bruises and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

The children were taken into protective custody and their mother, 30-year-old Ina Rogers, was soon booked into Solano County Jail on one count of child abuse. Rogers was released after posting $10,000 bail April 9. On Tuesday, the Solano County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to charge Rogers with nine counts of felony child abuse.

Sharon Henry, chief deputy district attorney for Solano County, said Monday the torture was carried out “for sadistic purposes” and she was “horrified” by the statements from the children.

“It literally breaks your heart, and you’re outraged by how a parent or anyone could commit those acts,” Henry added.

The Fairfield Police Department said it obtained an arrest warrant for the children’s father, 28-year-old Jonathan Allen, after an investigation “revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children.”

Allen was arrested May 11, and charged with seven counts of felony torture and nine counts of felony child abuse. A felony complaint filed by the Solano County District Attorney’s Office notes that the allegations of torture and child abuse include incidents that occurred between January 2015 and March 2018.

Allen is being held on a bail of $5.2 million. He has pleaded not guilty.