OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hoppy Brewing is moving from East Sacramento to Old Sacramento.

The new Hoppy will be called Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden and will feature an outdoor patio area and an indoor fireplace. It will take over the 9,000-square foot spot vacated by Ten22 and DISTRICT. The new space is double the size of its former location on Folsom Blvd. Hoppy left that location in February after nearly two decades.

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden will serve brunch, lunch, dinner, happy hour, and a late night menu. Kent Souza is the new Executive Chef.

It’s expected to open in Old Sacramento this summer.

The brewery already relocated to 2425 24th Street in Sacramento and will resume full operation soon.