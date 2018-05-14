Lisbon, PORTUGAL: Portuguese seismologist Carlos Corela shows on a seismograph of the Instituto Geofisico in Lisbon 12 February 2007, the moment where an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off the southern coast of Portugal.No casualties or major damage to buildings were reported in the aftermath of the tremor, which occurred at 10:36 am (1036 GMT) some 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of the Cape Saint Vincent in Portugal\'s southernmost province of Algarve. The earthquake was felt in the Portuguese capital Lisbon as well as in southern Spain and Morocco. AFP PHOTO/ NICOLAS ASFOURI (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images) (Credit: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has rattled the San Francisco Bay Area but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.5-magnitude temblor struck two miles (3 kilometers) northeast of Oakland at 7:18 p.m. Monday.

It was felt in San Francisco and other communities as far away as Petaluma, about 40 miles northwest of Oakland.