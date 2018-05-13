1 Dead After Car Crashes Off Capital City Freeway Onto Arden WayA driver was killed after crashing off of the Capital City Freeway early Friday morning.

Group of Sacramento Co-Workers Wins $3.2 Million in Mega MillionsA group of 10 co-workers in Sacramento, who refers to themselves as "The Lucky 10", won $3.2 million in Mega Millions.

Up-And-Coming Teenage Sacramento Rapper Arrested For Armed RobberyPolice say the teen used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana after responding to an online pot advertisement.

California Poison Control: Stop Drinking Hydrogen PeroxideThe California Poison Control warns people against drinking hydrogen peroxide

Sunday's Show Info. (5/13/18)

Calls Mount For Investigation After Man Arrested After Leaving Car Idling In SacramentoCraig Williams spent nearly 24 hours behind bars after he left his car running outside a Sacramento 7-Eleven.

After Rattlesnake Bites Girl, Warnings Are Out At Effie Yeaw Nature CenterOfficials are spreading warnings after several rattlesnake bites have been reported throughout the region.

State Suspends License Of Fresno Store Where Girl Who Live Streamed Fatal Crash Got Beer

Student Assigned Bodyguard Amid Woodland School Bullying CrisisParents and district officials say they're getting more reports of bullying, and have had to take steep measures.

Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens After Massive Egg RecallAfter more than 200 million eggs were recalled by an egg farm in North Carolina, 35 people have now been diagnosed with salmonella linked to the contaminated food.