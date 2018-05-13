The Mother’s Day Triathlon & Duathlon
Granite Beach
8000 Douglas Blvd. Granite Bay, CA 95746
Sunday, May 13th
8:30 am Mother’s Day Coed 5K
9: 00 am Mother’s Day Duathlon and Triathlon
https://www.active.com/granite-bay-ca/duathlon/races/the-mother-s-day-triathlon-duathlon-2018

Sail Inn Grotto
1522 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento, CA
916.272.2733
Mother’s Day Celebration
Sunday, May 13th (9am to 2pm)
http://www.sailinngrotto.com/
https://www.facebook.com/sailinngrotto/

Mother’s Day at Sacramento Memorial Lawn
6100 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento
Sunday, May 13th (8am-1pm)
http://www.smlfh.com/special-events
http://www.smlfh.com/contact-us

CONTACT/CELLPHONE:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/SacramentoMemorialLawn/about/?ref=page_internal

20th Anniversary East Sac Garden Tour
Mother’s Day Weekend, Sunday, May 13th 10:00 a.m.-4:00p.m.
Tickets $25
http://www.eastsacgardentour.com

Mother’s Day Train Rides
Railtown 1897 State Historic Park
Today: 10:30 am, Noon, 1:30pm & 3pm
https://railtown1897.org/event/mothers-day/

Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee
Thursday, May 17 – Sunday, May 20th
Calaveras County Fairgrounds – Angel’s Camp
http://frogtown.org

Fitness Gear
http://www.voketab.com
https://corcyoga.com/
https://raeswear.com/

Golden Coast Adventure Faire
800 All America City Blvd., Roseville
Sunday, May 13th (10am-6pm)
@GoldenCoastAdventureFaire

General Admission Ticket – $10
Kids 5 and under are FREE
Kids 6 to 12 – $5
Adults 60+ – $5
Veterans FREE (with ID)
Active Military FREE (with ID)
Rainbow Girls in Uniform FREE
American Legion in Uniform FREE
Boy Scouts of America in Uniform FREE
Girl Scouts of America in Uniform FREE
https://goldencoastadventurefaire.com/

Bath Time for Kids
HABA’s Bubble Bath Whisk
http://www.HABAusa.com

Shape Shell Turtles
https://www.amazon.com/Smart-Splash-Shape-Shell-Turtles/dp/B0008FUD7M/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1494358077&sr=8-1&keywords=Smart+Splash%C2%AE+Shape+Shell+Turtles

Bubble Bath Bunny
http://www.habausa.com/my-very-first-games-bubble-bath-bunny/

Sand & Water Fine Motor Set
http://www.learningresources.com

BathTime Baby Tot Frog

Hair Products
Many Ethnicities
https://www.manyethnicities.com/

So Cal Curls
http://www.socalcurls.com

By Lilla
http://www.bylilla.com

HSI Professional
http://www.hsiprofessional.com

Bani Bands
http://www.banibands.com

BonBunz
https://daphdaph.com/bon-bunz.html

Authentic Queens Boutique
916-475-6563
@authentic_queens
http://www.authenticqueens.com
https://www.facebook.com/authenticqueens

A Chorus Line
Hiram Johnson High School Auditorium
6879 14th Avenue, Sacramento

Friday, May 11th at 8pm
Saturday, May 12th at 8pm
Sunday, May 13th at 3pm and 7pm
Saturday, May 19th at 8pm
Sunday, May 20th at 3pm and 7pm
Friday, May 25th at 8pm

Tickets cost $18

STEM Fun for Kids
Nancy B Science Club Chemistry Lab
https://www.educationalinsights.com/product/nancy+b%27s+science+club–8482-+stir-it-up+chemistry+lab+-+kitchen+experiments+journal.do

Botley the Coding Robot
https://www.learningresources.com/product/botley-the-coding-robot-2936.do?sortby=ourPicks&refType=&from=Search&ecList=6&ecCategory=

Rhino Hero
http://www.habausa.com/rhino-hero/

 

