UNIVERSAL CITY (CBS13) – “Jurassic Park- The Ride” will close for good at Universal Studios Hollywood Labor Day weekend.

The theme park announced Thursday the 22-year-old ride will officially become extinct September 3. Along with it, the Jurassic Cove restaurant and Jurassic Outfitters will close.

“Jurassic Park- The Ride” opened in 1996 and featured new technology (for the time), including: principles of hydraulic physics, mechanics, and space-age robotics. The ride also entertained guests with life-sized dinosaurs- some more than five-stories high.

In its place, Universal Studios Hollywood will build “Jurassic World Ride.” According to a news release, “Jurassic World Ride” will “be a fully reimagined iteration of the ground-breaking adventure, elevating every facet of the experience. With the introduction of never-before-seen dinosaurs, enhanced storytelling, lush scenic design, an entirely new color scheme and uncompromised state-of the art technology, the ride will capture elements never experienced within a theme park.”

The new ride will open in 2019.