SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Off the Grid is going off the grid in Sacramento.

The popular mobile food event operated at the Sacramento Zoo, Rancho Cordova, the Folsom Outlets, and the Barn in West Sacramento.

Off the Grid made the announcement on its Sacramento Facebook page saying “we’re scaling back our operations there so that we can grow our markets and events elsewhere in the Bay Area — and beyond — over the months ahead. In short, we’re taking one step back so we can take three forward.”

Off the Grid started in 2010. It started operating in the Sacramento region in 2016.