OAKDALE, Calif. (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s death in rural Oakdale.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency dispatchers received a call reporting a deceased woman at a home in the 13000 block of Horseshoe Road, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement. The body of 40-year-old Aimee Crawford had been discovered by her family members.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators went to the home and determined the woman had been killed. On Thursday, they arrested the suspect in her slaying, 54-year-old William Schendel of Modesto.

Authorities have not released further details.