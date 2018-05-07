WASHINGTON, DC (CBS13) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is worried about drivers of certain Ford and Mazda trucks.

A high number of MY 2006 Ford Rangers and Mazda B-Series trucks with defective Takata airbags aren’t being repaired. The trucks have do not drive warnings and the airbags must be replaced immediately. Both models also have “Alpha” airbags– meaning they are at a far higher risk of an airbag explosion that could injure or kill those in the vehicle.

Per the NHTSA – only 44% of the 33,320 MY 2006 Ford Rangers and 55% of the 2,205 Mazda B-Series trucks have been mitigated.

Ford and Mazda dealers will tow the impacted vehicles free of charge. The repair is also free.

“NHTSA’s number one priority is making sure that everyone is safe on our roads. I cannot stress strongly enough the urgency of this recall – these airbags are dangerous,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King. “Every vehicle must be accounted for now.”

This is the second public plea the NHTSA has made to owners urging them to get the free repair done immediately.

As of now, roughly 37 million vehicles equipped with 50 million defective Takata airbags are under recall. The airbags can explode when deployed.