SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A concert and cannabis festival is lighting up Cal Expo Friday and making history in the process.

High Times’ Cannabis Cup festival is the first of its kind in the nation, and it kicks off Friday in Sacramento. It features all kinds of marijuana-related activities including 300 booths, a cooking competition. It also features live acts from artists like Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Ludacris.

It’s the first permanent event for onsite cannabis consumption in the nation, made possible by Prop. 64, which allows for the recreational use of marijuana in California.

The event is open for guests ages 21 or over with a valid driver’s license or ID. Attendees can buy up to one ounce of marijuana.

Even organizers say around 15,000 people are expected to attend the event which will bring in an estimated $200,000 in tax revenue for the city, not only from the festival but from surrounding businesses, including hotels and restaurants.

On Tuesday, the city of Sacramento — in a 6-2 vote — approved the sale and consumption of marijuana at the event.

For more information, visit http://norcalchillfest.org/.