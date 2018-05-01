NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – An Oroville man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his ex-wife.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Feb. 6, a woman was found shot to death along the 10000 block of North Bloomfield Road in Nevada City. She had been shot multiple times, detectives say, and the death was classified as a homicide.

Authorities identified the woman as 67-year-old Pamela Diane DeGrio. After months of investigating and following leads, detectives say they identified the suspect in her killing as 71-year-old Michael Kent Sturgell.

Sturgell were married and had a child together but divorced more than 40 years ago, detectives say. He had been in custody since April 4 on a burglary charge.

Detectives say guns were stolen from DeGrio’s home. One of the guns were then found recently in Butte County; detectives believe Sturgell stole the guns and sold them after DeGrio’s death.