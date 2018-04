SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are sharing new photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that left a jogger dead.

It happened at the intersection of Grasslands Drive and West El Camino Avenue just before noon on Monday.

Sacramento police say a woman was running across the crosswalk when the vehicle hit her.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford pickup truck with a camper shell.

Authorities say the driver sped off down West El Camino after hitting the jogger.