Man Struck, Killed By Car Along Isleton RoadA man was struck and killed by a car in Isleton early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Sunrise Mall, Roseville Galleria Sears Stores Closing By JulyTwo local Sears stores will be closing in the coming months as the company continues its retreat.

Student Who Created Racial Prom Poster Won't Be DisciplinedA social media post is going viral after a white student used racial stereotypes while asking a white girl to the prom.

911 Operator Found Guilty Of Hanging Up On Callers Heads To JailProsecutors say a former 911 operator in Houston has been found guilty of hanging up on people calling for emergency services and sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

Stephon Clark's Brother Stevante Arrested On Suspicion Of Making ThreatsStevante Clark, the outspoken brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, has been arrested.

E. Coli Levels On The Rise Along Lower American RiverThe board wants to add the bacteria to a list of pollutants that would federally designate the lower American River as an "impaired body of water."

In-N-Out Voted America's Favorite Quick Service RestaurantIn-N-Out is once again America's favorite quick-service restaurant

800 Deaths, 18,000 Injuries if Magnitude 7 Earthquake Hits Hayward FaultScientists, emergency managers and others have released a study describing plausible impacts from a hypothetical magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault