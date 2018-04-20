$80.3 Million Recycling Fraud Conspiracy Bust in SacramentoFive people were arrested and charged in an $80.3 million recycling fraud conspiracy based out of Sacramento County

Stephon Clark's Brother Stevante Arrested On Suspicion Of Making ThreatsStevante Clark, the outspoken brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, has been arrested.

Student Who Created Racial Prom Poster Won't Be DisciplinedA social media post is going viral after a white student used racial stereotypes while asking a white girl to the prom.

E.Coli Outbreak Linked to Lettuce Now in CaliforniaCalifornia is now added to a multi-state E.coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce

Bill Banning 'Conversion Therapy' Passes California State AssemblyLegislation that would ban efforts to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity passed in the California Assembly with a bipartisan vote of 50-14.

Engine Explosion On Southwest Flight Kills 1 Passenger, Injures 7 OthersSouthwest issued a statement saying it was aware the flight was diverted to Philadelphia with 143 passengers and crew aboard and was transporting them to the terminal.

Best Pottery Painting Classes For Kids In SacramentoGoing back thousands of years, the art of making your own pottery has evolved from very simple plates and bowls to beautiful pieces in modern times. Today the medium is ideal for all ages, skill levels and abilities. Children are very adept at learning new skills and these classes would be enjoyable for any child. This is also a great way for a child to make a gift for a family member or friend.

Homeowner Finds Naked Intruder In Bathtub, Eating CheetosPolice in Louisiana say a woman came home to discover a naked stranger in her tub, eating her Cheetos while taking a bath.