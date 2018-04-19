SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Stevante Clark, the outspoken brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, has been arrested.

Clark was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail just after noon Thursday on charges of making threats intending to cause death or great bodily injury and making harassing calls to 911, according to court records.

He is currently ineligible for bail. His next court date is Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Clark and other protesters disrupted a Sacramento City Council in the days following Stephon’s shooting. He entered the council chambers and jumped onto the dais in front of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, beckoning protesters to chant his brother’s name.

Clark spoke to CBS13 earlier this month after receiving inpatient mental health treatment at UC Davis Medical Center following a disturbance call a hotel on Del Paso Boulevard.

During the interview, the 25-year-old said he was regretful and embarrassed about some of his behavior over the last few weeks, but wanted the world to know he’s not crazy but needs mental help.

“I hate my life,” he said. “Something is very wrong up there; I can admit that, but I’m not out here doing crazy, stupid belligerent things. I’m trying to take care of my family.”

As Stephon’s death became international news, Stevante’s behavior has played out for the country to see. He’s made several emotional appearances at rallies and at his brother’s funeral that he says he was quickly criticized for.

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. Helicopter video and body camera video from the scene of the shooting showed officers pursuing Clark, then opening fire. Before firing shots, one of the officers immediately yelled “gun!” and opened fire five seconds later. They had fired an estimated 20 rounds at Clark.