Lead Investor of Sacramento Republic FC and Managing Partner for Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings, Kevin Nagle. (Photo by Bobby A. Solorio/KHTK Promotion)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CEO of Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings says the team is talking with three to five groups as Sacramento works to bring a Major League Soccer team to the city.

Kevin Nagle told CBS13 on Wednesday: “We have three to five groups we’re working on at various stages. We try to keep these things quiet, that’s the reason why you haven’t heard a lot. But, the reality is, I feel very good.”

On Tuesday the MLS owners discussed league expansion, particularly Cincinnati’s bid and stadium construction. Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit are all in the running for the final expansion spot. Nashville was previously awarded a team. At the time, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Sacramento “has some things to finalize with their ownership group.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg did acknowledge Sacramento’s deal needs more capital; however, he ruled out using public financing.

The MLS owners have not said when they will vote on the expansion.