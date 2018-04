NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A fire broke out in a hangar at the Nevada County Airport this morning.

Firefighters were able to rescue one person from the hangar. The condition of that person is unknown.

#NevadaIncident CAL FIRE Firefighters assisting Nevada County with quick knockdown of a fire at the Nevada County Airport. pic.twitter.com/FwNuydMGHq — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) April 18, 2018

Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the flames, according to a statement from Cal Fire.

No other information is currently available.