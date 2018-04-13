File (Credit: Thinkstock)

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police and firefighters are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in a residential area of Rocklin.

The incident happened in the area of Springview and Willowynd drives. One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after an SUV collided with a Mitsubishi Eclipse, according to a statement from the Rocklin Police Department.

Traffic is closed in both directions and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

No further details are available.