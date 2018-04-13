Daily List: 3 Fun Facts About Friday the 13th
https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/13-things-friday-13.html
Free tax-filing help
Deadline to file is April 17
http://irs.gov
https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free
Tony Roberts At Punchline Sac
April 12-14th
Tix @ http://www.Punchlinesac.com
Event details
American Cancer Society Discovery Shop Garden Sale
Today at 9am
8470 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove
Check This Out: Pepperoni Pucker
http://www.PepperoniPucker.com
Summer Bugs
http://www.zappest.com
Sacramento Dog Show
Cal Expo Pavilion, Buildings C & D
1600 Exposition Blvd.
Sacramento
April 12-15
Cost: $15 Adults
$12 Seniors & Juniors
Children under 12 are free.
https://www.facebook.com/CalExpoDogShow/
http://www.SacramentoDogShow.com
The Skull Museum
1712 I Street, Sacramento
Tues-Sat, 10am-5pm
http://www.theskullmuseum.com
Sacramento Hoopdance
FREE HOOP JAM (get-togethers, not classes)
Coming May/June 2018
Hoop Dance classes by SacramentoHoopDance through Carmichael parks and recreation, @ la Sierra community center in Carmichael, Monday’s 6-7pm, drop in single class no reservations needed, $15, or 5 class pack that’s valid for 3 months for $60
*Hoops for sale before and after Monday classes and by appointment. Private lessons available by appointment.
http://www.sacramentohoopdance.com
http://www.Facebook.com/sacramentohoopdance
http://www.Instagram.com/sacramentohoopdance
Las Islitas
908 C St. in Galt
(209) 843-5924
http://lasislitasgalt.com
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Pinball
http://www.modernismweekly.com/2016/01/06/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-pinball/