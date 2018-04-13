Proposal To Split California 3 Ways Gets Enough Signatures To Be Considered For November BallotCalifornians could get their chance to vote on whether California should be split into three states.

Drug Testing Could Soon Be Required For Food StampsThe Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require certain food stamp recipients to undergo drug testing, handing a win to conservatives who've long sought ways to curb the safety net program.

Mom Gets 'Lecture' Online After Child Eats A PB&J In Shopping CartMany other comments warned the scolded parent that the peanut butter could end up sickening or even killing another child with peanut allergies.

Model Janice Dickinson Tells Jury Cosby Raped Her In 1982 At Lake TahoeModel Janice Dickinson told a jury Thursday that Bill Cosby raped her in 1982 after giving her a pill he claimed would ease her menstrual cramps but instead left her immobilized and unable to stop an assault she called "gross."

Qualifying CA Community College Students Guaranteed UC AdmissionCalifornia community college students will now be guaranteed admission into a UC undergraduate school as long as they qualify.

3 Bodies Found In Amador County Home In Suspected Double Murder-SuicideAuthorities say they found three bodies inside of an Amador County home early Thursday morning in a suspected double murder-suicide.

Police: Man Dies After Tampering With Electrical Wires In Front Of Oakdale Culinary SchoolOfficers are investigating a death in front of Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute Monday morning.

Transitional Kindergarten May Include All 4-Year-Old'sA proposed Senate bill would expand California's transitional Kindergarten program to include all 4-year-old's. Currently only 4-year-old's born between September 2 and December 2 are eligible.

Man Used Fake School Shooting As Diversion To Rob Bank, FBI SaysAccording to the FBI, William Francis Minore used a phony school shooting and other similar emergencies as a distraction while he held up banks in Empire and Lake Ann at gunpoint.

Officers Rescue Donkeys That Got Loose In Citrus HeightsWhat better way to celebrate National Pet Day than a donkey rescue?