SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police investigated a bomb threat made against a school district in Sacramento this morning.

The threat was made towards Robla Elementary School District. Sacramento police officers are working closely with district administration to provide precautionary measures, according to a police statement.

School safety is a priority in our community. SPD investigating a bomb threat in the Robla Elementary School District. We are working closely with the school district administration to provide all precautionary measures. All schools in the district are open. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/p9iike98dQ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 13, 2018

The school district is north of Interstate 80 near Marysville Boulevard and Rio Linda Boulevard.