CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – What better way to celebrate National Pet Day than a donkey rescue?

Citrus Heights police tweeted this picture on Wednesday.

It’s #nationalpetday and 2 donkeys were loose on Fair Oaks in danger of being hit. Our awesome ASO Tanya Shareef, coaxed them to her, good samaritans provided harnesses, and the wonderful @sacsheriff Deputies blocked the street to help them get to safety! Thank you #teamwork 💙 pic.twitter.com/M9L5kVejwc — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) April 11, 2018

Officers say they got a call about two donkeys running loose on Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Eventually, the donkeys ventured into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s area and were in danger of being hit.

Luckily, officers were able to catch up to them and some Good Samaritans brought harnesses.

The pair is now safely back home.