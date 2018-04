ISLETON (CBS13) – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in Isleton after a body was found by a fisherman Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man discovered human remains while fishing in the area of Brannan Island Road around 9:30 a.m.

The man told deputies he found a suspicious bag in the water.

The victim and motive have not yet been identified, but detectives suspect foul play.

It’s unknown how long the body was in the water.