EGG HARBOR TWP., NJ (CBS13) – A flashlight sold as part of a PAW PATROL Deluxe Marshall Hat can pose burn and fire hazards and is now being recalled. The batteries in the flashlight can overheat.

The Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Deluxe Marshall Hat with flashlight was sold at Spirit Halloween stores from September 2015 through November 2017. The hat is red with a yellow ribbon and has black and white spotted dog ears. The black flashlight is attached to the side of the hat. The product cost around $13.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, parents should check the SKU number and date codes found under the ear on the hat. Only those with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall. If you have a hat and flashlight involved in the recall immediately take the flashlight away from your child, remove the batteries and throw away the flashlight. Take a picture of the SKU and date code and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund.

No injuries or fires have been reported, but there have been several reports of the flashlight overheating. Spirit Halloween issued the recall April 5.